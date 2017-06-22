CBC Award Winning Team from Hartford Hospital Bone & Joint Institute “We appreciate our clients, our design partners, and the numerous trade contractors who exemplify what can be accomplished when all stakeholders are dedicated to a truly collaborative process.” John Hawley, Gilbane VP and CT Business Unit Leader

Gilbane Building Company was recently honored by the Connecticut Building Congress (CBC) with a first place Project Team Award in the New Construction category for the Hartford Hospital Bone and Joint Institute project in Hartford, Connecticut. Gilbane was also recognized with an award of merit in the K-12 Schools category for the Francis T. Maloney High School in Meriden, Connecticut.

Hartford Hospital’s Bone and Joint Institute is the first dedicated orthopedic specialty hospital in New England, and one of only a few like facilities nationwide. The new, 150,000 SF facility provides state-of-the-art coordinated care that integrates all elements of orthopedics and musculoskeletal treatment, including primary and specialty care, diagnostics, rehabilitation, rheumatology, neurology, and pain management. The building consists of five floors and features: eight operating rooms with room to expand to ten; 48 inpatient beds with the capability of expanding to 60 beds; a post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) featuring 27 beds; complete imaging center including radiology, MRI, and CT scans; rehabilitation facilities; a Motion Laboratory Study Center; a Center for Sports & Fitness; and after-hours orthopedic urgent care services.

The Francis T. Maloney High School project encompassed the renovation, addition and selective demolition of an existing high school into a state-of-the-art, like new 283,000 SF high school. The school was constructed in four major phases over three years to allow the school to remain open and occupied during construction. Fully renovated areas include two full gymnasiums with locker rooms, natatorium, 950 seat auditorium, cafeteria, and kitchen. Additions included a state-of-the-art classroom wing, media center and musical wing. The finished school embodies Meriden Public Schools’ vision of providing a “modern, first class student-centered learning environment”.

“We are proud to have been recognized by the Connecticut Building Congress for the accomplishments of the two project teams including; our client Hartford HealthCare, the Owner’s Representative Concord Healthcare, Perkins+Will and HDR for the Hartford Hospital project, and the Town of Meriden, the Owner’s Representative Arcadis, and Fletcher Thompson for the Francis T. Maloney High School project,” noted John Hawley, Gilbane Vice President and Connecticut Business Unit Leader. “We appreciate our clients, our design partners, and the numerous trade contractors who exemplify what can be accomplished when all stakeholders are dedicated to a truly collaborative process.”

Each year the Connecticut Building Congress recognizes projects whose team members have met or surpassed goals and achieved higher project quality through collaboration among project owners, architects, engineers, constructors and trades. This year’s awards banquet was held at The Bond Ballroom in Hartford, Connecticut on June 13.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

A builder in Connecticut since 1944, Gilbane has grown to become one of the largest providers of construction management services in Connecticut. Gilbane opened an office in Glastonbury in 1984 and has remained a leader in the delivery of comprehensive pre-construction services, construction services and construction administration. In 2014 Gilbane was named Contractor of the Year by Engineering News Record (ENR) for the Tri-State Area (NY, NJ, CT) and the #3 Top Construction Firm in the State of Connecticut in 2013 according to Book of Lists CT. Gilbane is ranked one of the top three best construction firms in the State of CT by the Connecticut Subcontractors Association.