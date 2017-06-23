As part of its GenCure Marrow Donor Program Awareness Month, the city of Schertz will sponsor a bone marrow donor registration drive on Monday, June 26.

The drive will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. at the Schertz Family YMCA, 621 Westchester Drive.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 44 can sign up for the registry. The process takes less than 10 minutes, with just paperwork and a cheek swab.

The city issued its proclamation for the month at the prompting of city council member Scott Larson. He signed up for the Be The Match registry at his church, in support of a fellow member in need of a transplant.

The proclamation recognizes June 2017 as GenCure Marrow Donor Program Awareness Month and praises the efforts of those who dedicate themselves to the worthy cause.

The requirements for joining the registry are simple. Donors will need to:



Be between the ages of 18 and 44

Meet certain health requirements

Be willing and available to donate to any patient in need, until age 61

Pledge to keep their contact information current

Every year, more than 14,000 patients in this country need a marrow transplant as part of their treatments for leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anemia and other disorders.

Unfortunately, 70 percent of those who need a marrow transplant do not have a matching donor in the family. So the more donors on the registry, the better the chance those patients have of finding a match.

GenCure is a subsidiary of San Antonio-based nonprofit BioBridge Global.

About GenCure: GenCure, a Texas nonprofit, focuses on regenerative medicine and uses the power of human cells and tissues to inspire hope, enhance lives and enable clinical advancements. Using processed tissue and cell-based therapies, GenCure works to connect health care requirements with innovative solutions that best serve the needs of the global patient community. The Texas Cord Blood Bank, established by the state legislature in 2003, is a program of GenCure. Visit us at http://www.gencure.org.

About BioBridge Global: BioBridge Global (BBG) is a San Antonio-based nonprofit that offers diverse services through its subsidiaries – the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and the Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BBG’s mission is to save and enhance lives through the healing power of human cells, and we are committed to supporting groundbreaking research, addressing unmet clinical needs and enabling the development and commercialization of novel biotechnology products. Products and services include blood resource management; cellular therapy; donated umbilical cord blood and tissue recovery services; as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. Visit us at http://www.biobridgeglobal.org