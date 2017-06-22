Krow Software, a leading provider of professional services automation software, today announced explosive momentum as organizations globally continue to select and deploy Krow PSA.



Customer Momentum – leading organizations continue to select Krow’s unified suite for professional services automation built 100% native on Salesforce with new customers including Riskonnect, Dexter + Chaney, Nulogy, Prophix, Aconex, Emma, Tradeshift, Agreement Express, Fourth, ABM, and many more.

Increasing Competitor Replacements - In addition to recent customer wins, Krow continues to replace competitor solutions in an increasing number of opportunities. Recent replacements include multiple FinancialForce customers, Clarizen, Netsuite OpenAir, Mavenlink, and Replicon.

Debut of Krow PSA for Intacct - Krow also announced the general availability of Krow PSA for Intacct, combining sophisticated Project Management, Resource Planning, Time & Expense, and Project Billing with Intacct’s market leading Financial Management & Accounting Solution saving professional services firms significant time & effort, improving data integrity, and increasing alignment between delivery and finance teams.

Launch of Major New Enhancements – Krow is also unveiling major enhancements & new innovations to their Professional Services Automation (PSA) Suite with new functionality spanning Project Management, Proposals, Resource Planning, Time & Expense, Billing, and Pre-Built Integrations.

Comments on the News

"The combination of an intuitive user experience, low total cost of ownership, and completeness of our vision for services organizations has catapulted Krow into a leadership position in Professional Services Automation (PSA)," said David Vanheukelom, CEO, Krow Software. "Organizations are increasingly placing Krow at the center of their professional services business given our proven track record of customer success and product innovation."

About Krow Software

Krow delivers the industry cloud for professional services. Krow helps companies transform service delivery and client success with our next-generation Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution built 100% native on the industry’s leading cloud platform from Salesforce, delivering a 10x faster deployment than traditional solutions. Krow provides a single application to manage the performance & profitability of every project, delivering visibility across the entire business.