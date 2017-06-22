Branches' Climb to College & Career program is helping students from low-income families achieve long-term success. “We are honored to partner with The Miami Foundation which is truly making a lasting difference in Greater Miami,” said Brent McLaughlin, Executive Director of Branches, Inc.

Branches, Inc. has been partnering with The Miami Foundation for over 9 years, and has received more than $245,000 in grant funding to support its programs focused on providing opportunity to low-income families and breaking the cycle of generational poverty.

Most recently, Branches, Inc. was awarded a grant by the Foundation of $15,000 to support its

Climb to College & Career initiative which focuses on postsecondary success. The program is designed to prepare and assist high school students from low-income communities who attend lower performing schools to develop the knowledge, skills and behaviors necessary to be successful in high school and beyond.

Branches is a local non-profit organization based in Miami and primarily focuses on student services and financial stability. Its Grow Program serves elementary students, preparing them for lifelong success through enrichment of their minds, bodies and hearts. The Climb Program serves middle and high school students, focusing on the development of their individual assets in order to maximize opportunities to become better students and better people. Branches’ Achieve Programs target the well-being of the entire community through services fostering financial stability and long term success. Services include the ASSETS small business solutions program, the Ways to Work car loan program for working families, free VITA tax preparation and hunger relief. Branches is also proud to house and operate the United Way Center for Financial Stability (UWCFS).

“We are honored to partner with The Miami Foundation. The Foundation is truly making a lasting difference in Greater Miami,” said Brent McLaughlin, Executive Director of Branches, Inc. “We are excited to bring impactful programming and services to the children, youth and families in our communities and to help them succeed in the long-term.”

About Branches

For over 40 years, Branches has made a positive impact in the community by delivering on its mission to serve, educate and inspire people through student, family and financial stability services. Branches provides long-term, holistic services for motivated individuals and families. We help people grow deeper and climb higher in life by building a foundation through education so they can achieve their goals and fulfill their potential. For additional information about Branches, please call 305.442.8306 or visit http://www.branchesfl.org.

About the Miami Foundation

Established in 1967, The Miami Foundation uses civic leadership, community investment and philanthropy to improve the quality of life for everyone who calls Greater Miami home. For 50 years, we have partnered with individuals, families and corporations who have created more than 1,000 personalized, philanthropic Funds. Thanks to them, we have awarded over $250 million in grants and currently manage more than $300 million in assets to build a better Miami. As the Foundation marks our 50th anniversary, our commitment is to foster those passions that spur people to give – a sense of being connected to and investing in our community’s past, present and future – for a more resilient tomorrow.