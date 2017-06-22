Security Industry Association Names Legislators of the Year

Sen. Cory Gardner

The Security Industry Association (SIA) today announced it would recognize three Members of Congress as SIA Legislators of the Year for their work on policy issues important to the industry.

The SIA Legislator of the Year Award is presented annually to Members of Congress and other elected officials that have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in advancing legislation and policies that encourage the effective use of technology solutions to enhance public safety and security and to protect critical infrastructure.

SIA will recognize the following legislators during the 2017 SIA GovSummit at The Liaison Capitol Hill on June 28, 2017:



Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., for sponsorship of S. 190, the Power and Security Systems (PASS) Act, which extends an exemption for external power supplies used in security and life safety systems from certain efficiency standards

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., for sponsorship of H.R. 1636, the School Safety Act, which would restore U.S. Department of Justice assistance to schools struggling to implement basic safety measures as well as efforts to secure Congressional support for related appropriations

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., for sponsorship of H.R. 511, the House version of the PASS Act

“As the Security Industry Association set its legislative agenda for 2017, keeping security systems free of regulatory burdens emerged as a top priority. SIA was pleased that Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Peter Welch agreed through their sponsorship of the PASS Act in the Senate and House respectively,” said Jake Parker, SIA Director of Government Relations. “Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Coffman continued to demonstrate extraordinary leadership in fighting for school safety funding, a top priority for SIA in recent years. SIA will continue to serve as a resource for these outstanding leaders as we continue to work together to maintain and increase the safety and security of our country.”

