Provance and CafeX Join Forces and Sign Partnership Agreement

Provance®, a leading provider of IT Service and IT Asset Management solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365, has partnered with CafeX to provide the omnichannel capabilities of Live Assist™ for Dynamics 365 with the PinkVerify™ ITSM solution powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. As a result of the partnership, Provance can add even more value to our customers’ ITSM operations as CafeX provides digital engagement capabilities that improve customer service levels and enhance agent productivity.

“The partnership with CafeX lets us become a valuable resource to customers for enhancing their digital customer engagement,” said Kelly Moodie, Vice President of Sales and Partners at Provance. “We, as well as our customers, recognize the value of omnichannel technology and see it as an important solution for our customers to improve their customers’ experience. Since both Provance and CafeX are Global ISV partners with Microsoft, we are delighted to strengthen our relationship and leverage their innovative solutions to accelerate agent productivity and increase customer satisfaction.”

The CafeX partner program, designed specifically for qualifying Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners, provides comprehensive tools and support to address the strong interest among businesses for live chat, co-browsing and other personalized customer assistance solutions—all within the Dynamics 365 platform. Hosted in the Azure cloud, CafeX Live Assist is Microsoft’s preferred omnichannel solution for Dynamics 365, co-developed by the two firms with a jointly committed roadmap for ongoing enhancements. Additional elements of the program, designed to facilitate the Provance go-to-market strategies, include sales support and enablement, marketing resources and financial incentives.

Utilizing Live Assist, businesses can easily deploy integrated live chat, escalation from bots, co-browsing, and other omnichannel enhancements within the Dynamics 365 environment, without complex infrastructure changes or extensive agent training. Expanded digital engagement, such as seamless escalation and hand-off across channels, or simultaneous action on multiple channels, can deliver immediate positive results for nearly any organization.

“Provance, a Gold Cloud CRM partner, is a recognized expert in IT Service and Asset Management for Dynamics 365 as evidenced by their long and deep experience providing software solutions for the Microsoft ecosystem. We are proud that Provance has elected to join the CafeX partner program and take full advantage of the comprehensive support and training to ensure that their customers enjoy the full range of omnichannel benefits and the power of this integrated solution co-developed by Microsoft and CafeX.” — Sajeel Hussain, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President for Strategic Partnerships, CafeX.

Provance IT Service Management, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, can help create a digital transformation in IT Service Management and IT Asset Management. To achieve exceptional IT Service cost-effectively, Provance IT Service Management lets enterprises and government organizations leverage their existing investments in Microsoft technologies such as Dynamics 365, Office 365, System Center, Operations Management Suite, Power BI and more. As a PinkVerify™ certified solution for 11 ITIL® processes, Provance IT Service Management lets IT utilize built-in ITIL best practices to streamline service processes. It also has extensible configuration capabilities with no need to code.

About Provance

An independent vendor of IT management solutions since 1997, Provance® has a long history and an excellent reputation for building cost-effective and beneficial software products for the Microsoft ecosystem. In 2016, Provance released an IT Service Management solution that is powered by Microsoft Dynamics® 365. In 2010, Provance became the first company to develop and sell a third-party process management pack that brought IT Asset Management and Software Asset Management to Microsoft System Center - Service Manager. In addition to its individual products, Provance has also collaborated with other partners to create The Suite and The Essentials—two packaged collections of enhancements that supplement and extend the native IT Service Management functionality of Service Manager. Provance is a Microsoft Strategic Global ISV Partner and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Customer Relationship Management competency partner.

About CafeX

CafeX is the leading provider of real-time communications solutions that transform business collaboration within mobile and web applications. Trusted by many of the world’s biggest banks, insurers and other Global 2000 companies, CafeX’s award-winning solutions create innovative ways for customers and teams to work together to drive business outcomes. CafeX creates one-click collaboration experiences for organizations of all sizes, eliminating the friction that users typically face while ensuring connectivity to existing systems. For more information about CafeX, please visit http://www.cafex.com or follow @CafeXComms.

