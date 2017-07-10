Charles Gwynn, GRx Service Representative Mississippi and Tennessee My experience, including precise inventory counts and my love for travelling, will help provide the best service to GRx customers Past News Releases RSS Pharmaceutical Returns Provider,...

GRx is pleased to introduce Charles Gwynn as the new GRx Mississippi and Tennessee Regional Account Executive.

Charles joins the GRx team with extensive experience as a purchasing agent for the United States Navy and a solid background with military training. He received two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for his exceptional efforts as a Logistics Specialist. Most recently, Charles worked as a buyer for Methodist Lebonheur Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Charles will provide on-site pharmaceutical returns service to pharmacies throughout the Mississippi and Tennessee area. On-site pharmaceutical returns service is provided by GRx’s reliable, local, and readily available team of Regional Account Executives. GRx on-site service representatives are recognized industry-wide for best service.

“GRx appealed to me because I have always worked in the realm of logistics and inventory. My experience, including precise inventory counts and my love for travelling, will help me provide the best service to GRx customers,” said Charles Gwynn.

