Financial management can be tricky business, and many people need a professional in this area to make sure they are investing well for their future. Financial managers are not just for the very rich. They have the expertise to help consumers make the most of their money.

With this in mind, Rob Lowe will be the host of an upcoming episode of Informed that will feature financial management professionals.

Financial planners will be interviewed, and will explain the basics of what they do. They may also explain how to find a good planner to get started on the road to financial security. Informed will feature various planners from different backgrounds and different organizations on the program, so viewers will get a balanced view of the issues involved in financial planning.

The show takes on a topic like this for every episode, and they are available exclusively for Public Television and PBS Member Stations. The highest standards of professionalism are employed in producing the show, from writers, to videographers, to everyone else involved in the creative process. The show itself is edited to make sure it is of the highest quality.