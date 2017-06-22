Intermedix Corporation is proud to announce its new partnership with The City of Corpus Christi Fire Department, which serves 324,074 citizens throughout Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Fire Department protects the lives, property and assets of Corpus Christi from emergency situations through preparedness, prevention, public education, the development and enforcement of fire codes, emergency medical services, fire suppression and hazardous material incident response. The organization has 17 fire stations in four districts throughout Corpus Christi, and responded to more than 49,200 requests in 2016.

“A few of the advantages that led us to decide to partner with Intermedix were the company’s overall experience in the EMS billing industry and their ability to provide additional valuable software and consulting services to our organization,” said Robert Rocha, fire chief for The City of Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Intermedix will provide revenue cycle management and ambulance supplemental payment program, “or ASPP,” consulting services, which will help the Fire Department optimize their EMS billing and revenue collection, and determine the type of funding necessary for future transportation needs. The consulting services will specifically advise the Fire Department on how to manage their enrollment through ASPP, so the organization can receive additional funds, in addition to what is provided by Medicaid, to compensate transport costs for Medicaid and uninsured patients.

Through this partnership, Intermedix will continue to expand its presence in the Texas EMS industry where the company already has 65 established relationships with local clients. Intermedix was selected by The City of Corpus Christi Fire Department because of its regional experience supporting patients in the area, and the breadth of ambulance billing and revenue services the company provides.

“We’re proud to partner with another city in Texas and continue to implement our best-in-class revenue cycle solutions and expertise,” said Joel Portice, CEO of Intermedix. “The data capture software and reporting tools will help make processes and operations more efficient for The City of Corpus Christi Fire Department and enhance their overall financial performance.”

About The City of Corpus Christi Fire Department

About Intermedix

Intermedix is a global leader pioneering innovations in data analytics and cloud-based technology to deliver best-in-class revenue cycle management, practice management and emergency management solutions. The company supports more than 500,000 emergency preparedness and response incidents around the world and enables more than 15,000 health care providers to focus on delivering excellence in patient care.