SAE International announces it has adopted Aries Systems’ Editorial Manager® system for use with its Journals and Written-Only Technical Paper process.

Editorial Manager is a cloud-based manuscript submission and peer-review tracking system for scholarly journals, reference works, books and other publications.

The new system will provide a more user-friendly experience for SAE International journal and written-only paper authors and reviewers.

“The bottom line is, Editorial Manager will help organize and improve our workflows,” Kimberly Martin, Journals Publisher for SAE International, said. “And that means we should be able to attract more authors by making the entire submission and peer-review process more user friendly.”

The new Editorial Manager system will:



Save time for users

Provide only one version of a paper at any one time for review – resulting in a more clear and concise process

Allow associate editors to see all potential peer reviewers at one time (grouped by category/subject expertise) – making the selection process easier

Allow an easier tracking process – authors will be able to see what is happening with their papers at all times, and associate editors and Editors-in-Chief will see at a glance the status and action needed for each assigned paper.

Offer a double-blind peer review process for all submissions

Provide automatic schedule reminders

