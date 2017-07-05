Coastal Bridge Advisors, an independent wealth management firm with approximately $2 billion in client assets under management, announced today it has been named to the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors. The list recognizes participating RIA firms across the United States based on the Financial Times’ assessment of desirable traits for investors. Coastal Bridge was recognized among an impressive group, as the average Financial Times 300 practice manages $2.7 billion in assets.

This is Coastal Bridge Advisors’ second time being named to the FT 300 List. The firm was previously recognized in 2015- a year in which 630 RIA firms applied to the top 300 list and were similarly graded on six criteria of AUM, AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials, online accessibility, and compliance records.

“For us, this honor affirms the hard work that we put into establishing ourselves as one of the industry’s premier advisory firms,” said President of Coastal Bridge Advisors, Jeff Fuhrman. “This is our second time being named to the FT 300 list which we believe points to the sound and exceptional service we have strived to deliver to our clients over the years. It is an honor and privilege to be recognized by such a renowned publication.”

Financial Times celebrated the 2017 FT 300 honorees at an event at Manhattan’s New York Yacht Club on Thursday evening, June 22nd. Coastal Bridge Advisors was esteemed to be among those recognized for their outstanding achievement.

About Coastal Bridge Advisors:

Coastal Bridge Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor offering a full range of wealth management and virtual family office services to discerning families across the country. From its offices in Westport, CT and Los Angeles, CA, Coastal Bridge provides its clients with sophisticated advice and highly personalized service. Its collaborative approach seeks to deliver clarity and control for its clients, while developing and executing strategies designed to positively impact clients’ financial well-being. More information about the firm can be found at http://www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com

About the FT 300 List:

This is the fourth edition of the Financial Times 300 list. To curate the list, Financial Times started by reaching out to the largest independent RIAs registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission – over 2,000 - across the U.S. that reported that had $300 million or more in assets under management (AUM). No more than 75% of a practice’s assets could be attributable to institutional clients. Qualified RIAs then had the opportunity to complete an online application and were scored on six key factors, including AUM, AUM growth rate, company’s age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record, and online accessibility. AUM and AUM growth rate comprise roughly 80-85% of each adviser’s score. For the 2017 award, a total of 725 RIA companies completed the online application and 300 made the final list. The list is presented as a group, not a competitive ranking of 1 to 300. Coastal Bridge Advisors’ inclusion on the FT 300 List is not indicative of Coastal Bridge Advisors’ future performance. Coastal Bridge Advisors’ receipt of the award may not be representative of any one client’s experience because its receipt of the award reflects an average of all, or a sample of all, of the experiences of the firm’s clients. For the complete list and to view the methodology for inclusion, visit: https://www.ft.com/content/1ad3a626-2c30-11e7-bc4b-5528796fe35c