Offshore Carpet Cleaning located in Linwood New Jersey, 10 miles outside of Atlantic City, is southern New Jersey's best and most professional carpet cleaning & floor cleaning service. Serving both residential cleaning & commercial cleaning clients they clean any flooring surface: carpet cleaning, hardwood cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, area rugs and specialty flooring. Using hot steam to ensure the highest level of cleaning sanitation and sterilization. Proper steam cleaning not only extends the life of your carpets but also keeps any flooring surface looking great, healthy and free of germs and odor. Offshore Carpet Cleaning use Eco Friendly Solutions. Ensuring that harsh chemicals stay far away from your family and pets. Additional services include upholstery and furniture cleaning, power washing, water extraction, dog and cat urine remediation, window cleaning and emergency service.

Currently working with commercial and residential clients in Southern New Jersey, Atlantic County, Ocean County & Cape May County. Offshore will develop an appropriate professional cleaning maintenance plan for any business from restaurants to banks and more.

Just a few miles from Atlantic City Boardwalk, Atlantic City Casinos, Ocean City Boardwalk and other famous attractions like Bass Pro Shops, The Atlantic City Outlets and Lucy the Elephant.

This year Offshore Carpet Cleaning launched an expanded division, Offshore Property Services. Offshore Property Services consists of Offshore Carpet Cleaning, Offshore Janitorial Cleaning & Offshore Homewatch. Currently working with many Atlantic City Restaurants and Atlantic City area Law Offices. Offshore Homewatch provides property management for investment properties, shore homes or rentals.

Offshore Carpet Cleaning is owner operated so you can count on top notch service every time. Located in southern New Jersey and visiting clients in Cape May County and Atlantic County. Your Property Service Company at the Shore.