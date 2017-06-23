Mike Coleman awarded Gilbane Core Value Award His leadership has permeated not only every one of here us in Florida but reaches the company as a whole.

Michael Coleman, operations excellence engineer for Gilbane Building Company, was presented Gilbane Building Company’s Core Values award, recognizing his notable contributions and accomplishments, at the the Florida Division Annual Awards function. The Core Values award constitutes Gilbane’s qualities of integrity, toughmindedness, teamwork, dedication to excellence, loyalty, discipline and caring - in their professional and personal lives, and who continually exceeds expectations through their dedicated service to the company.

During his tenure with Gilbane, Coleman has served as Quality Manager for the firm and has worked with key clients including The Norton Museum of Art, Johnson & Johnson, Deutsche Bank, Walt Disney World® Resort, Orlando Health, Orange County Public Schools, Osceola County Public Schools, Health Central, Marriott, City of Fort Myers, St. Vincent’s, and Omega Communities to name a few. Coleman’s efforts continue to position Gilbane as a top provider of construction services throughout Florida. Gilbane continues to grow the Florida division and strengthen operations through an innovative method, implementing Lean techniques, embracing state-of-the-art technology advancements and maintaining a foundation built on a long history of time-tested core values.

"Of all the employee recognition programs we have at Gilbane, the one I cherish most is the Core Value Awards we present in each division, because it reinforces 6 generations of consistent values displayed every day in everything we do at Gilbane,” remarked Bill Gilbane, vice chairman of Gilbane Building Company.

“Mike has exemplified the definition of Gilbane core values,” said Robert Hayes, senior vice president. “His leadership has permeated not only every one of here us in Florida but reaches the company as a whole."

Coleman, who has been employed at Gilbane since 2012, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He transferred to the Florida Division of Gilbane from the Houston, Texas office. He earned his LEED Green Associate from the U.S. Green Building Council in 2017, and he is active with the ACE Mentoring program in Orlando, among other community activities.

