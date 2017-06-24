Photographer's Guide to the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10/LX15 Using a tutorial-like approach, the book shows beginning and intermediate photographers how to accomplish things with the LX10, and explains when and why to use the camera’s many features.

White Knight Press has just released Photographer’s Guide to the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10/LX15, a full-color, 210-page guide book covering all features and operations of the Lumix LX10 compact digital camera, which is known as the Lumix LX15 in areas outside of the United States.

The newly published book is a complete guide to the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10 camera. With this book, author Alexander S. White provides users of the LX10 with a manual covering all aspects of the camera's operation. Using a tutorial-like approach, the book shows beginning and intermediate photographers how to accomplish things with the LX10, and explains when and why to use the camera's many features.

The book explains how to capture excellent images and video sequences using features such as autofocus, manual focus, aperture, shutter speed, exposure compensation, white balance, and ISO, along with many other settings. The book discusses the camera’s options for playback, setup, and customizing the operation of its controls.

The book contains more than 450 color photographs showing the camera’s controls, display screens, and menus. The book includes photographs taken using the many creative settings of the camera, including the Photo Style settings; the Creative Control mode and Scene mode picture effects, which provide the ability to customize the appearance of images in dramatic ways; and the camera’s features for burst shooting and shooting in high-contrast lighting conditions.

The book includes a full discussion of the video recording abilities of the LX10 camera, which offers manual control of exposure and focus during movie recording, and provides ultra-high definition 4K recording of motion pictures. The book also explains how to use the camera’s features for extracting still images from 4K video and how to use the Post Focus feature to select a sharply focused image after a shooting session.

In three appendices, the book discusses accessories for the LX10, including cases, power supply options, filter adapters, and other items, and includes a list of websites and other resources for further information. The book includes an appendix with helpful Quick Tips that explain how to take advantage of the camera’s features in the most efficient ways possible.

The book is available for $9.99 in PDF, Kindle, and ePub formats for download through http://www.whiteknightpress.com and other sellers. The paperback version is available for $24.95 through Amazon.com and other online sellers.