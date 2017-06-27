Fluorotherm Announces Introduction of New Hybrid Heat Exchangers

Fluorotherm Polymers Inc. continues to enhance fluoropolymer technology with its latest product—Fluorotherm hybrid frame heat exchangers. The new product from a corporation with more than 40 years of expertise in the fluoropolymer industry is designed to facilitate better fluid flow during ultrapure and aggressive chemical heating and cooling. Combining the best components and design geometry, the hybrid heat exchangers allow for efficient heat transfer.

Fluorotherm sets the standard for fluoropolymer products and is constantly looking to improve its services through engineering and innovation.

The idea behind the design of the hybrid heat exchangers is to inhibit particulate settling on, and fouling—accumulation of unwanted deposits— of heat transfer surfaces. The chemical reactions that occur during metal treatment in mineral acids, in the form of oxides, sulfates, chlorides, phosphates and other materials causes these particles (sludge and precipitates) to fall out. Over time, the particle buildup coats surfaces and can lead to more serious damage to the heat exchanger, interrupting its process. At the very least, this results in less efficient heat transfer.

Conversely, exotic alloy metal heat exchangers, while also expensive to repair, are difficult to maintain because of rapid particulate, foulant or sludge buildup during use. Fluorotherm’s new hybrid design eliminates flat surfaces where the particles can settle. The hybrid heat exchangers also help prevent particle buildup because their materials of construction have a much lower surface energy surface than metal or other plastics.

These features are further enhanced by the hybrid heat exchanger’s large between-tube spacing, which allows for free and unrestricted fluid flow. The intimate contact between the fluid and the hot or cold heat exchange surfaces results in maximum heat transfer efficiency.

Other add on optional features to this design assure the highest performance over the use life of Fluorotherm® Heat Exchangers. For details contact us at sales(at)fluorotherm(dot)com directly or on our website at http://www.fluorotherm.com/

About:

With more than 40 years of experience in the fluoropolymer industry and technical expertise from companies such as DuPont, Fluorotherm feels it is in the best position to service your fluoropolymer manufacturing needs. Fluorotherm currently works with all fluoropolymers, the most well-known encompassing PTFE, FEP, PFA, PVDF, ETFE, and PCTFE. While company representatives are proud of the manufacturing of these products, Fluorotherm is always researching and developing new blends of resins for innovative applications in new and existing markets. Fluorotherm supplies everyone from Fortune 500 companies to startups in industries that range from steel processing to 3D printing.