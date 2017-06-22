Survey Reveals That Cork Closures Seal 89% of the World's Top Wines

According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of APCOR – The Portuguese Cork Association, 89 percent of the world’s top wines as selected by Wine Spectator in 2016 are sealed with cork closures.

Each year since 1988, Wine Spectator has released its Top 100 list, selecting the best wines from the thousands reviewed during the course of the year. According to the magazine, the criteria used to create this highly-regarded, annual list focus on quality, value, availability and excitement.

The survey also revealed that 97 percent of the American wines selected were sealed with cork closures, while 98 percent of the wines chosen from Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Israel, were sealed with cork closures.

"The findings from this survey simply reflect the fact that top winemakers all over the globe trust cork closures to preserve the quality and character of their wines,” says Carlos de Jesus, Operational Director of the InterCork program of APCOR. “Cork closures have a long-standing history in the wine industry and have been scientifically and empirically proven to be the most effective sealing system for preserving the sensorial quality and neutrality of wines during the aging process. Going back centuries the world's greatest wines have always used cork, and it comes as no surprise that in 2016 cork remains the preferred choice of fine wine producers and connoisseurs alike."

Cork closures are 100 percent recyclable and sustainable. They are sourced from the bark of the cork oak tree, which regenerates after being harvested by hand every nine years. Cork oak is a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) priority species because it is one of the most ecologically, economically, and culturally important species on the planet. Cork oak forests provide habitats for endangered species and are a dependable income for the Western Mediterranean communities that maintain and harvest them.

The information collected in this survey was conducted through individual phone calls and emails to the wineries, importers and distributors listed in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 List of 2016.

About APCOR:

The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) exist to promote natural cork and its products. APCOR is the employers’ association of the cork sector that represents, promotes and carries out research in the Portuguese cork industry. It was created in 1956 and is based in Santa Maria de Lamas, in the council of Santa Maria da Feira, at the heart of the cork industry around 30 kilometers from Porto, Portugal’s second largest city. Membership of the association is open to all companies operating in the fields of production, marketing or export of cork products. The organization advocates on behalf of the Portuguese cork industry worldwide and is the driving force of an industry based on tradition, innovation and sustainability.