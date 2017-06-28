“I am excited to personally welcome all of my clients as well as the OTC clients to the PSG family!" said new CEO of PSG, Kevin Kopaunik

Pacific Services Group (“PSG”), which includes Pacific Stock Transfer (“PST”) in the US and Capital Transfer Agency (“Capital”) in Canada, is proud to announce two completed acquisitions in 2017: the accounts of OTC Stock Transfer Inc. (“OTC”) in February and the accounts of Fidelity Transfer Company (“Fidelity”) in June. Kevin Kopaunik, former President of Fidelity, has also joined the PSG team as its new CEO!

As a full service transfer agent, PST will work hand in hand with all former clients, shareholders, and investors of both OTC and Fidelity to provide expanded services and solutions at more cost effective rates. With offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, Toronto, Ontario, and near DC in Virginia, the industry leading teams of Pacific Service Group will continue to provide all clients with excellent customer service.

“I am excited to personally welcome all of my clients as well as the OTC clients to the PSG family! As the most chosen transfer agent for issuers listed over the counter, PST will continue to provide all of clients with cost effective services without sacrificing the superior client services we are known to provide” said new CEO of PSG, Kevin Kopaunik.

For more information on the acquisitions and expanded service packages, please visit out website or contact Billy Miller, Director of PSG.

ABOUT PACIFIC SERVICES GROUP, LTD.

PSG is the parent company of both PST and Capital. PST is an independent Stock Transfer Agent headquartered in Las Vegas with over 34 years of experience in the securities industry. Capital is an independent transfer agent founded in 2004 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a member of the US and Canadian Securities Transfer Association, Inc. (STA & STAC), the PSG transfer agencies are dedicated to serving the needs of domestic and international companies, both public and non-public. PSG represents over 2,600 Issuers, comprised of 500,000+ stockholders.