KWizCom Unveils Remote List Viewer App for SharePoint Online

KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as numerous other powerful SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Office 365 (SharePoint Online), unveiled a new add-in for Office 365 customers - Remote List Viewer (SPFx).

This new SharePoint Online app empowers business users to easily access lists and libraries located on other SharePoint sites and use these remote lists as if they were local. SharePoint Online users are invited to check out the new Remote List Viewer App to see how they can effortlessly eliminate the SharePoint site barrier and work seamlessly with remote SharePoint lists.

The SharePoint Online clients will be happy to learn that the Remote List Viewer includes various display templates that render list views in various configurable ways. Moreover, they are able to use the built-in designer to add their own custom logic, buttons and actions to implement a custom list view web part that matches their exact business requirements.

If you are interested to find out first-hand what the app is like, KWizCom offers a no-cost evaluation version of Remote List Viewer App for Office 365.

