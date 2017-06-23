Calero VeraSMART v12 features a sleek, new user interface with optimized on-screen real estate and navigation, responsive design, and introduces a powerful new set of Calero’s InSight Analytics.

Calero Software (http://www.calero.com), a leading provider of Communications Lifecycle Management solutions, is excited to announce the release of Calero VeraSMART v12. This latest release offers a refreshingly simple and modern user experience with more features and functionality designed to enhance overall usability and productivity.

“Calero VeraSMART v12 is the result of our dedication to working closely with our customers to develop a solution that’s not only easier to use, but provides advanced tools to help drive transparency and actionable insight across their increasingly complex communications environment,” said Scott Forbes, EVP of Product, Calero Software. “The architecture in this latest release also sets the stage for more exciting enhancements to come in the very near future.”

Calero VeraSMART v12 features a sleek, new user interface with optimized on-screen real estate and navigation, responsive design, and introduces a powerful new set of Calero’s InSight Analytics for dispute management, inventory management, invoice management and more. This guided approach to analytics provides a proprietary, multidimensional visualization and scenario planning experience to ensure CIOs and telecom administrators maintain visibility and control over expanding IT, cloud and communications usage and costs.

Details about Calero VeraSMART 12 can be found on the company’s blog.

ABOUT CALERO SOFTWARE, LLC

Calero is a leading provider of Communications Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero’s CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in more than 40 countries worldwide, including Fortune 1000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Learn more at http://www.calero.com or follow us on Twitter @CaleroSoftware.