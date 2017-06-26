Mike York, COO Career fairs allow job seekers to save valuable time and effort by engaging with several top healthcare employers at a single event.

Healthcare professionals are in great demand, and it can be overwhelming for job seekers to narrow down their prospective employers. Physicians and advanced practice clinicians can explore numerous top healthcare employers at once, and engage with numerous administrators and hiring managers, by attending a career fair to target prospective employers. A group of current and recent healthcare job seekers participating in a recent survey ranked their experience at a PracticeMatch career fair as a highly productive one that they would likely repeat again, if needed in the future.

An impressive majority of clinicians (83 percent) rated attending a career fair as a “valuable” experience. According to the survey results, attending a career fair can almost guarantee engagement with employers, as 95 percent of attendees engaged with at least one healthcare employer. Additionally, 74 percent engaged with three or more employers, and more than a third of attendees spoke with five or more employers.

“Even for highly sought-after healthcare professionals such as physicians and advanced practice clinicians, job search is an arduous, labor-intensive process. Career fairs allow job seekers to save valuable time and effort by engaging with several top healthcare employers at a single event,” states Mike York, Chief Operations Officer of PracticeMatch, a company that provides online recruiting resources and events to healthcare employers nationwide. “With a 95% engagement rate, no other job search activity can guarantee such a high rate of return as career fairs, which are the most effective way to obtain valuable face-time with the top employers and hiring managers in the healthcare industry.”

Online applications, phone calls and emails may go unanswered, but it’s difficult to be ignored when you’re standing in front of the hiring manager with whom you want to work. That’s why more than one third (38 percent) of PracticeMatch career fair attendees set interviews with an exhibitor of the event they attended. Five percent of attendees scheduled three or more interviews with employers from a single career fair. Additionally, more than half (56.7 percent) of attendees left a CV with a potential employer at the event.

“It’s not too late to participate in one of our career fairs in 2017, as there are many more scheduled in a variety of fantastic locations across the country. This time of year is traditionally a very busy time for healthcare employers to interview recent graduates and other more experienced physicians and clinicians who wish to make a change or move during the summer months, before the holiday season begins later in the year,” York advises.

To view the schedule of remaining career fairs for 2017 and register to attend, physicians and other advanced practice clinicians, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants, can visit the PracticeMatch website.

About PracticeMatch:

PracticeMatch is one of the most established companies serving healthcare employers with recruiting and staffing resources including job boards, career fairs, and candidate leads. Established more than 25 years ago, its Pinpoint physician database includes over 338,000 interviewed, pre-screened physicians. Based in St. Louis, MO, the company hosts more than 30 physician career fairs annually, across the country. For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with a PracticeMatch executive, please contact Andrea Clement – aclement(at)usa(dot)M3.com. For more information regarding healthcare recruiting resources provided by PracticeMatch, please contact Mike York (800) 489-1440, or email mike.york(at)practicematch(dot)com.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Andrea Clement, Media Relations at 404.990.3614 or email at aclement(at)usa(dot)m3.com.