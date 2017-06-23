MEA is proud to announce that three (3) energy delivery companies have received Accident Prevention Awards. Congratulations to these companies for their outstanding safety records:



ComEd (Illinois)

Vectren (Indiana)

Muscatine Power & Water (Iowa)

This award is presented to the member company or companies in each category having the fewest number of days away and lowest rate of restricted or transferred (DART) in the previous year, according to a survey of MEA’s membership.

Past winners of MEA's Accident Prevention Award can be found at http://www.midwestenergy.org/accident-prevention-award. For questions contact John Gann, johng (at) midwestenergy (dot) org, or (651) 289-9600 x105.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.