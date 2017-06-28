Ovation Fertility Chief Executive Officer Nate Snyder ESHRE is selective about the research it accepts for presentation, and our presence speaks to the level of expertise of our scientists and partner physicians.

Ovation Fertility continues to maintain its presence in the international market with three research projects accepted for presentation at the 33rd Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE). Nearly 10,000 participants – including some of the world’s top thought leaders in reproductive medicine – are expected to attend the event July 2-5 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ovation Fertility topics include advancements in embryo biopsy techniques and frozen embryo storage, plus advantages of preimplantation genetic screening.

“ESHRE is selective about the research it accepts for presentation, and our presence speaks to the expertise of our scientists and partner physicians,” says Ovation Fertility Chief Executive Officer Nate Snyder. “We are honored to join other top minds at the international level who are bringing about global advancements and innovations in technology that make families possible for people who have struggled with infertility.”

Presentations at Conference

Ovation Fertility will present three posters on its current research:

1. Differential human blastocyst vitrification: A randomized comparative trial assessing solution and device treatments under varying cooling/warming conditions

The vitrification, or freezing, of human embryos for storage has evolved into a highly reliable and efficient process in most assisted reproductive technology laboratories worldwide. Over the past several years, Ovation Fertility Newport Beach Lab Director Mitchel C. Schiewe, Ph.D., has strived to better understand the physical and chemical relationships of vitrification treatments using a re-vitrification model to define thresholds of tolerance for post-warming survival/viability.

Authors: Mitchel C. Schiewe, Ph.D.; Cherie Gibbs; RaeAnne vanTol; Kelley Waggoner; Kay Howard; Julie Howard; Amy Jones; Melanie Freeman, Ph.D.; and Shane Zozula

2. Does the blastocyst biopsy technique affect aneuploidy rates?

This study looked into the inherent variables associated with the blastocyst biopsy procedure, and whether they influence aneuploidy, or chromosomal abnormality, rates. Conclusions showed that embryo quality and the day of development had no significance when conducting a difficult biopsy.

Authors: John Whitney; Robert E. Anderson, M.D., (Southern California Center for Reproductive Medicine); Cecelia Rios; Nancy Nugent; Shane Zozula; and Mitchel C. Schiewe, Ph.D.

3. Lessons learned from over 1,100 preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) cycles: outcome analysis

Ovation Fertility researchers looked at relevant clinical outcome percentages for blastocyst development and aneuploidy in women using preimplantation genetic screening in conjunction with age groups. Cycles generating at least one euploid, or chromosomally normal, blastocyst occurred 89% of the time for patients younger than 38; 59% for patients 38 years or older; and 100% occurrence using an egg donor.

Authors: Robert E. Anderson M.D., (Southern California Center for Reproductive Medicine); Mitchel C. Schiewe, Ph.D.; and John Whitney

