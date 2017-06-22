NEW YORK – June 22, 2017 — Greenberg Traurig, LLP Real Estate Shareholder Jason M. Toon will speak at the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC) after-work seminar, “Enclosed Malls: Win, Place and Show,” June 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the firm’s New York City office.

CREFC is the trade association for lenders, investors, and servicers engaged in the $3.8 trillion commercial real estate finance industry. CREFC promotes capital formation, encouraging commercial real estate finance market efficiency, transparency, and liquidity.

This CREFC after-work seminar discussion will focus on the impact of eCommerce growth, how retailers will evaluate their brick and mortar presence in the age of omni-channel marketing, and how enclosed malls fit in to the race for consumer traffic, tenants, and sustainable net operating income. Specifically, Toon and the other panelists will address indicators of future performance for retail malls, identify the differences between winners and also-rans, and discuss alternative uses for failing malls.

Toon focuses his practice on all aspects of commercial real estate, with a focus on shopping center acquisition, disposition, development, redevelopment, financing, and joint ventures.

Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the seminar.

