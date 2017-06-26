Triseum Invited to Join Landmark Games for Change Industry Circle

The Games for Change Industry Circle partners are recognized for taking risks, developing sustainable business models, launching successful games, and emerging as leaders. "Triseum's impressive work in game-based learning for students in higher and secondary education, coupled with its insights and ideas, make its team a great fit with our Industry Circle," said Susanna Pollack, President, Games for Change.

Highlighting studios that have made a significant contribution to the community, Games for Change(G4C) has invited Triseum to join its Industry Circle, a network of forward thinkers and global innovators leading the impact games sector. Industry Circle partners are recognized for taking risks, developing sustainable business models, launching successful games, and emerging as leaders.

"Triseum's impressive work in game-based learning for students in higher and secondary education, coupled with its insights and ideas, make its team a great fit with our Industry Circle," said Susanna Pollack, President, Games for Change. "The impact games sector continues its incredible evolution into a maturing and sophisticated marketplace and Triseum is playing an important role by exhibiting a sincere passion for game-based learning, measurably improving education experiences, and pushing the limits of academic games as we know them. Triseum is a dedicated developer and advocate, and we are thrilled to have them on board."

Since 2004, G4C has empowered game makers and social innovators to create games that drive social impact, helping grow the market for such games and bringing together the community of developers who are leading the way. Being at the forefront of this movement, G4C and its Industry Circle partners are creating tremendous impact in health, education, civics, social justice and more, exploring and paving new ways in the field of impact games.

The Industry Circle gives Triseum a platform to discuss the importance of combining rigorous instructional design and research with sophisticated and intuitive game design methods. Triseum's development approach is demonstrated in its immersive games, including ARTé: Mecenas™ and Variant: Limits™. ARTé: Mecenas transports students to the Renaissance where they commission works of art as a Medici banker. Variant: Limits brings complex calculus concepts to life in a high-stakes adventure set in a 3D world.

"Impact games are a pillar of social innovation, and G4C is not only a tremendous champion of this sector, but its creativity and drive are helping build momentum," said André Thomas, CEO of Triseum. "We appreciate the opportunity to be part of such a talented group of people who are working hard to propel impact games and their role in education and beyond."

About Triseum

Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this gaming company. Since then, Triseum has partnered with industry leading experts in gaming and instructional design dedicated to building the highest quality educational video games. Creating world class digital experiences that profoundly impact students, Triseum's bold curiosity means pushing the boundaries of what educational games are all about. For more information, please visit http://www.triseum.com.

About Games for Change

Since 2004, Games for Change (G4C) has been empowering game creators and innovators to drive real-world change, using games that help people to learn, improve their communities, and contribute to make the world a better place. G4C partners with technology and gaming companies as well as nonprofits, foundations and government agencies, to run world class events, public arcades, design challenges and youth programs. G4C supports a global community of game developers working to use games to tackle real-world challenges, from humanitarian conflicts to climate change and education.

