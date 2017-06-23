Early Growth Financial Services Adds Stephen Terry To CFO Team

I look forward to putting my experience with startups and funds to use for our clients and partners.

Early Growth Financial Services (EGFS) has hired Stephen Terry to its West Coast CFO Team. Coming in with a unique background connecting early-stage companies with investors, Terry will be part of the firm’s fund accounting and administration efforts.

“Steve has a knack for matching the needs of startups and investors - especially in the international space,” said David Ehrenberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we see a growth in investments with an international component, Steve’s experience is going to be very important.”

Before coming to EGFS, Terry was the CFO of Azure International, an analytics and consulting company that helps technology companies and venture/PE funds expand internationally, with an emphasis on China. While at Azure, he served as consulting and interim CFO for several of Azure’s portfolio and partner companies, leading many successful fundraising efforts as well as several successful exits. Steve also concurrently served as CFO of Azure’s affiliated venture capital fund where he led all investment, portfolio management, accounting, reporting, compliance and investor relations functions. Previously he was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs - based in the US and Europe - where he focused on technology company fund raising and M&A.

“Having heard many great things about the experience and integrity of the Early Growth team, I am thrilled to join the organization,” said Terry. “I look forward to putting my experience with startups and funds to use for our clients and partners.”

Terry will be based in San Francisco.