Altec Products, Inc., a leader in enterprise document management and workflow solutions, will be highlighting its Sage-endorsed document management solution as a Gold sponsor at Sage Summit Canada this week June 27-28 in Toronto.

DocLink allows users to fully utilize and enhance their Sage ERP solutions to go paperless in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, legal, or across the entire enterprise. DocLink streamlines any business process and provides improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. DocLink offers a secure, single repository to store, search for, retrieve and send all documents, effectively eliminating the need to file paper documents while improving organizational efficiency and reducing costs associated with human errors.

Don Howren, Altec president and COO comments, “According to industry studies, approximately $14,000 of productivity is lost per worker per year due to their inability to find necessary data. Additionally a four-drawer filing cabinet costs about $25,000 to fill and $2,000 per year to maintain. There’s a real, demonstrable return-on-investment for a company to implement a solution like DocLink that eliminate silos of data, streamlines business workflows, improves security and maintains compliance while making it easier to capture and use information. For this reason, we are committed to providing our Sage customers with an enterprise document management solution, and we look forward to connecting with Sage users and partners at next week’s conference.”

Daniel Oh, director of sales for Sage states, “In a world of digital transformation, nothing drives success like having the right business knowledge, tools, and partners. Sage Summit Tour Canada provides a unique learning, training, and networking event for our customers. Partner solutions such as DocLink add substantial value to our suite of business management solutions. Customers attending this conference in Toronto will not only have the opportunity to experience DocLink in person, but also to meet directly with Altec’s expert team. We are looking forward to a successful event.”

“Companies of all sizes are constantly looking for more efficient ways to optimize their business processes and work more efficiently,” remarks Joseph Arnone, president of BAASS Business Solutions Inc. “DocLink allows our customers to streamline their business processes that improve organizational efficiency and reduce the costs associated with handling all their business documents.”

Altec at Sage Summit Canada

Organizations interested in taking the first step toward streamlining outdated business practices can learn about document management during Altec’s presentation titled “DocLink – The Solution You Need!” on Thursday, June 28th at Beanfield Centre, second floor, room 201B. Attendees will learn how DocLink can help companies eliminate paper while providing easy, secure, and controlled access to documents across their organization for any process, anywhere, anytime. Attendees will leave the session knowing how to become almost entirely paperless, streamlining and expediting their processes for invoices, approvals, account coding, purchase card statements, customer payments, cash management and more.

Attendees can also visit Altec at Booth #G1 and speak with industry and domain experts available to answer questions and offer live product demonstrations, sharing how DocLink creatively expedites business processes; scans/routes documents; creates alerts; customizes forms; automates workflows and allows data to be accessed from any device that drive organizational efficiency and improves profitability.

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP B1, and Amtech to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.