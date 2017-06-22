PayLease, a leading payments, billing, and utility expense management provider for the property management and HOA industry, today announced it will begin accepting Masterpass to further broaden the options offered for online rent and HOA payments.

Masterpass is a digital payment service from Mastercard that stores all payment information, including card details from both Mastercard and other payment networks, shipping information, and payment preferences in one convenient, secure place. Masterpass makes payments easier than ever, and leverages some of the most advanced methods of payment security available today, including network tokenization, which ensures information is protected. For more information on Masterpass, visit http://www.masterpass.com.

Residents who live in communities that utilize PayLease will now have the option to select Masterpass as a payment method for non-recurring transactions. After logging in to their Masterpass account, their card information will then be applied to their payment, eliminating the need to key in data, and speeding up the transaction process.

“PayLease was founded on the belief that paying rent or HOA dues should be a convenient process,” said Chris Ramos, Director of Product Management at PayLease. “By implementing Masterpass, our property management clients can provide yet another convenient and secure option to residents who want to pay their rent or HOA dues online. The burden of entering payment information is eliminated, further enhancing the user experience for residents utilizing our system.”

About PayLease

PayLease provides online payments, billing, and utility expense management tools to HOAs and property management companies. Property managers use PayLease to offer their residents convenient online payment options and to improve their business’ operational efficiencies. Our solutions are easy-to-use and are backed with the highest levels of security and customer support. Since our inception in 2003, PayLease has grown to serve thousands of property management companies nationwide and is among the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States.