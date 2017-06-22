“TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence is a tremendous honor, and we are thrilled that so many of our hotels have once again achieved this level of success,” said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced today that an impressive 1,956 Best Western branded hotels globally received the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence recognition, yielding the brand’s highest level of guest satisfaction to date. Now in its seventh year, the prestigious Certificate of Excellence designation recognizes establishments that consistently earn great TripAdvisor reviews from travelers.

The number of Best Western branded hotels that have received the recognition has increased by 46 percent since 2013. Of the 1,956 hotels globally that have received this Certificate of Excellence, 1,288 are in North America, which includes 1,148 in the U.S. and 140 in Canada. Overall, 64 percent of the brand’s North American hotels have received this honor and over 40 percent of this year’s recipients have achieved the recognition three years consecutively.

As the world’s largest travel site*, millions of customers choose TripAdvisor to share reviews on hotels, eateries and attractions located all over the world. Understanding the importance of the voice of the customer, Best Western was one of the first hotel brands to incorporate TripAdvisor traveler ratings and reviews directly on to its property websites.

“TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence is a tremendous honor, and we are thrilled that so many of our hotels have once again achieved this level of success,” said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Best Western listens to the voice of the customer to enhance our brand offerings for a superior guest experience that is second to none. This degree of recognition from an industry–leading customer review platform is a true testament to our brand’s guest-centric approach.”

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the right property at the right price.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers seven hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, BW Premier Collection® and GLō®. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 64 percent of the brand’s North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2017, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western in the top three upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row, and Best Western receiving five consecutive Dynatrace® Best of the Web gold awards for best hotel website. Best Western has also won eight AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA’s 56 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 30 million travelers are members of the brand’s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western’s partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google® Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.



Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world’s largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that’s right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world’s largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors,** all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor. Know better. Book better. Go better.

TripAdvisor, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages and operates websites under 22 other travel media brands: http://www.airfarewatchdog.com, http://www.bookingbuddy.com, http://www.citymaps.com, http://www.cruisecritic.com, http://www.familyvacationcritic.com, http://www.flipkey.com, http://www.thefork.com (including http://www.lafourchette.com, http://www.eltenedor.com, http://www.iens.nl and http://www.dimmi.com.au), http://www.gateguru.com, http://www.holidaylettings.co.uk, http://www.holidaywatchdog.com, http://www.housetrip.com, http://www.independenttraveler.com, http://www.jetsetter.com, http://www.niumba.com, http://www.onetime.com, http://www.oyster.com, http://www.seatguru.com, http://www.smartertravel.com, http://www.tingo.com, http://www.tripbod.com, http://www.vacationhomerentals.com and http://www.viator.com.

*Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, December 2016

**Source: TripAdvisor log files, Q1 2017

