Akorbi Ranked #27 in Dallas Business Journal’s Middle Market 50

Akorbi was ranked as the 27th fastest-growing Middle Market Company in North Texas based on their revenue nearly tripling from 2014 to 2016. The award’s ceremony was hosted by the Dallas Business Journal on June 15th at The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas. The award ranks public and private companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with annual revenue of $25 to $750 million.

This award is a welcome acknowledgment of the company’s commitment to aggressive growth (1,267% from 2012 to 2016) fueled by innovation and technology. It comes on the heels of recognition by the Women Presidents’ Organization and American Express, which ranked Akorbi as the 8th fastest-growing woman-owned/led company globally in its 2017 list (up from 12th place in 2016). The company is also leading its sector as a language service provider. In 2016, Common Sense Advisory ranked Akorbi as the 3rd fastest-growing language services provider in the world.

“It is an honor to be included in this prestigious list with so many respected DFW-based companies,” said Claudia Mirza, CEO and co-founder of Akorbi. “I credit our entire forward-thinking executive leadership team for helping us stay on track with our vision of exponential growth.”

“We appreciate the Dallas Business Journal for encouraging and recognizing outstanding growth in our local community,” said Azam Mirza, President and co-founder of Akorbi. “Although we have a presence around the world and serve a global customer base, we are proud to call North Texas our home.”

About Akorbi

Akorbi is a U.S.-based company that provides enterprise solutions that empower companies to achieve success in the global economy. We help companies connect with employees, vendors and customers in over 170 languages 24x7, in any modality, from any location. Our customizable, enterprise solutions include: technical and multilingual staffing, learning services, multilingual contact centers, video remote solutions, translation/localization and in-person interpretation services. The company holds several certifications including ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003, EN 15038:2006 and M/WBE Certification. For more information, visit http://www.akorbi.com or call 1.877.4.AKORBI.

About the Dallas Business Journal

Founded in 1977, Dallas Business Journal is the leading source for local business news, research, and events in the DFW area. The publication offers print and digital editions and hosts awards events including Best Places to Work, 40 Under Forty, Women in Business, and the Middle Market 50. For more information, visit http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas.