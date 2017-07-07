Confident Governance logo Our constant mission is to extract Simplicity from Complexity and turning it to Confidence for Sustainable growth

Reston, VA : Confident Governance®, inventor of “Governance as a Service®” platform and world's #1 Agile Cyber GRC (Cyber Governance, Risk and Compliance) Solution, today announced it was named as a Category Leader in Independent Research by CIO Review in its Annual Salesforce & Governance Solution provider research.

Confident Governance® received the highest rank for the GRC category in the Annual Top 20 Salesforce Solutions Awards. The research recognized how "Confident Governance® shines in delivering Governance as a Service and Agile Strategy and Solid Execution for Risk Management." The Company's vision focuses on Democratizing Governance processes quickly with full Transparency and Efficiency in Organizations of all sizes.

The Governance as a Service enterprise platform provides first rate Internal Audit Management, Risk Management, Fraud Risk Assessment, Cyber Security and Compliance Services that are competitive in robust functionalities such as Real time Collaboration and Dynamic Predictive Dashboarding. Using Emerging Technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Internet of Things, Confident Governance® strives to continuously be one step ahead in innovation to meet growing Governance, Risk and Compliance management requirements across all Industry verticals.

While Companies have faced constant pressure of Compliance and Governance over the past decades, the solutions in this space have been bulky and inefficient and way too cost prohibitive for many. Most GRC solutions are complicated and not easy to use for average user failing even before they are able to automate half of most critical processes. Bhavesh Bhagat, Chairman of Confident Governance® said, "We deliver Confidence in an increasingly complex and uncertain Business landscape. We are extremely excited to be partnered with Salesforce and are listed on world's largest marketplace of Business Applications, AppExchange. Our approach is to make Governance delivered as a Service so that it is Scalable, Agile and continuously evolving with world leading Force.com platform."

Confident Governance® has also launched a global Centre of Excellence in Governance to continuously research and innovate the GRC domain with partners such as Salesforce and EnCrisp. Confident Governance platform's four key factors are Discover Governance data, Predict insight, Recommend Remediation and Automate Governance lifecycle and doing this with Agility has been a game changer in GRC space. Through efficiency drivers like Ease of Use, Real time collaboration, Mobility and Scalability, Confident Governance® has a competitive edge in terms of Client Success in Governance.

About Confident Governance

GEW 50 Award Winning Company Confident Governance® is the first “native” purpose built Enterprise Cloud Governance Company delivering patent pending innovative Cloud Security, Governance, Risk management and Compliance product portfolio on the world’s largest Cloud Computing platform Salesforce.com. It’s industry leading products make Governance and Risk Management powerful and affordable for Organizations of all sizes enabling them to not only focus on Governance from within but also from universal external shifts in Risks, using Social Media and Geo-spatial location based information.

Using ConfidentG applications you can infuse Transparency and Trust amongst your Executives and Stakeholders without Technical complexity and without having to worry about buying hardware and software. Every aspect of Confident Governance products is designed to make it easier for Businesses to implement an effective Governance, Risk and Security Compliance System to provide clear Transparency with easiest non-technical operation enabling “Confidence” in Governance.

About EnCrisp

EnCrisp® is an INC 500 award recipient, global leader in Sustainable and Resilient Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) for Cloud Computing technologies and legacy ERP technologies. EnCrisp’ s Confident Governance product platform is the only global Cloud Governance platform focused entirely on managing and making Cloud Computing secure and well governed. As the only firm specializing in both niche GRC and Cloud Computing governance, EnCrisp excels in designing leading-edge solutions with a "business-driven" risk based approach to improve IT lifecycle, regulatory governance, environmental sustainability and Cyber Security architecture.

About CIO Review

CIO Review is a technology magazine that talks about the enterprise solutions that can redefine the business goals of enterprises tomorrow. It is the leading source that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solutions providers, upcoming hot enterprises and is a neutral source for technology decision makers.