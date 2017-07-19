PODD “What’s exciting about PODD each year is the choice of tracks, plenary sessions, keynotes, partnering meetings, exhibit hall and most importantly the opportunity to meet with the widest range of drug delivery technologies,” says Valerie Bowling

The Conference Forum announced the 7th annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) event will be held October 19-20, 2017 at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. This strategic level event covers the latest drug delivery technology developments, partnerships and insights, plus extensive networking opportunities with more than 325 key industry decision makers.

“What’s exciting about PODD each year is the choice of tracks, plenary sessions, keynotes, partnering meetings, exhibit hall and most importantly the opportunity to meet with the widest range of drug delivery technologies,” says Valerie Bowling, Executive Director of The Conference Forum.

Dr Jeffrey Karp will deliver a keynote address for the first time at PODD. Dr Karp is a bioinspirationalist and leading researcher in the fields of drug delivery, medical devices, stem cell therapeutics and tissue adhesives. He is an Associate Professor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Principal Faculty at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, and an affiliate faculty member at the Broad Institute and at the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology. His innovations have formed the foundation for multiple marketed and pipeline products, as well as the launch of four companies including Skintifique, Gecko Biomedical, Alivio Therapeutics and Frequency Therapeutics.

PODD will also feature two additional keynotes. Lars Rebien Sorensen, former CEO of Novo Nordisk, will deliver the opening keynote on day two of the program. In 2015 and 2016, Lars was ranked the world’s top performing CEO by Harvard Business Review and led a company that truly understood the value of drug delivery technologies. Dr Omid Farokhzad, a highly-accomplished physician-scientist, will deliver a nanotechnology keynote also on day two. He is an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, as well as Director of the Center for Nanomedicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Dr Farokhzad was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in Biotech by Scientific American in 2015.

Dr Barbara Lueckel, Head of Research and Technologies Partnering at Roche, will once again Chair the PODD event, and she will be joined by a number of distinguished speakers from companies such as Allergan, BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Genentech, GSK, Janssen, MedImmune, Medtronic, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Shire, and Teva. Over the two day event, panel discussions, presentations and case studies will be presented covering such topics as direct-to-CNS drug delivery, connected health technologies, emerging technologies for oncology therapeutics, CMC drug delivery challenges, device platform technologies for multiple therapeutic categories, and successful licensing and integration of novel delivery technologies.

PODD will also feature an exhibit hall, one-on-one partnering and more than 40 drug delivery company presentations in different tracks targeted to highlight specific technologies, including:



Drug Delivery Devices

Injectable Formulations

Injectable Sustained Release

Injectable Devices

Non-Injectable Devices and Dosage Forms

Oral and Other Delivery

This is a must-attend event for those involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and/or licensing of novel drug therapies. For more information and updates, please visit the PODD overview.

About The Conference Forum

The Conference Forum is a research firm that develops specialized events for professionals in the life science and healthcare industries. The company currently offers conferences for R&D leaders, clinical development professionals, biotech executives, VCs, drug delivery specialists, patient advocates and non-profit/government healthcare groups. The Conference Forum's mission is to create the best content, facilitate the exchange of ideas and provide quality networking to help move therapeutics to patients faster.