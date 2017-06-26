City Sessions Denver Announces Educational Cannabis Tours For 2017

City Sessions Denver, the country’s leader in educational cannabis tours, is announcing boutique bus tours for the summer of 2017 that introduce guests to the burgeoning cannabis culture in the Denver area.

“The cannabis industry is rife with stigma and misinterpretation and City Sessions aims to educate, inform, and entertain in both customized and weekly scheduled boutique bus tours,” says Goldie Solodar, Founder of City Sessions.

Ideal for those who are new to cannabis culture, regular consumers, and those who are simply curious about the lifestyle, the half-day weekly tours give guests a behind-the-scenes look at Denver’s world of cannabis.

“Goldie Solodar and her team at City Sessions run a first-class educational cannabis business. From an industry stakeholder’s perspective, a tour like this can reveal industry insights about cannabis growth and manufacturing,” said Greg Gamet, Owner of Denver Consulting Group and DANK Dispensary. “From the perspective of a cannabis novice, you can come away with enlightening knowledge about the positive impact that cannabis can have on your life. For a regular consumer, this tour can be entertaining, fun and informative.”

Boutique bus tours run weekly every Saturday and cost $129 per person with a maximum of 16 participants. Guests walk away with a knowledge of the Colorado cannabis industry, the newly released City Sessions’ 4th Annual Guidebook, snacks, and more.

Highlights include learning about the cannabis cultivation and growth process from a commercial grow facility, visits to local dispensaries for advice, consultation and product sampling, a visit to a local glass gallery, a glass blowing demonstration and more. Guests are treated to a VIP experience that offers an exclusive look at the cannabis industry thanks to relationships that have been cultivated by Goldie and her team over the past three years.

In addition to the weekly boutique bus tours, City Sessions offers fully customized private tours including medical relief tours, industry insider’s tours, parties and retreats, “new to cannabis” tours, and sensory travel experiences. To learn more visit http://www.citysessionsdenver.com.

