Allgress, a leading industry provider of cost-effective IT security, compliance and risk management solutions for end-user organizations and 3rd party vendors is partnering with leading managed cloud services provider HOSTING.

Allgress streamlines compliance by helping enterprise security and risk professionals assess, understand and manage corporate risk. The SaaS-based technology provides dashboards, assessments and reports delivering a comprehensive view of an organization’s compliance health and risk posture.

“Organizations are challenged right now with understanding and attaining compliance in the cloud. The combination of HOSTING’s services and the Allgress platform takes the guesswork out of understanding compliance and not only reduces the time and cost to achieving compliance, but allows organizations to maintain continuous compliance moving forward," says Jeff Bennett, Allgress President, COO and Co-Founder.

The integration of Allgress technology with HOSTING Security and Compliance managed services delivers a comprehensive compliance offering that reduces the complexity and cost of risk management and increases the efficiency of audits for organizations who adhere to PCI, HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 2 and 3 compliance standards, to name a few.

“Compliance is an area in many organizations that suffer from a lack of expertise, budget constraints and disparate tools,” said Don Barlow, COO at HOSTING. “Wrapping HOSTING’s expertise and step-by-step guidance around Allgress’ risk and compliance management technology provides our customers with a complete and powerful compliance approach so they can focus on more impactful areas that grow their business.”

About Allgress, Inc.

Allgress is a global provider of cost-effective IT security, compliance and risk management solutions for end-user organizations and 3rd party vendors. Allgress solutions allow organizations of all sizes to automate processes for the assessment, monitoring and remediation of risks with more flexibility and less complexity. Unlike other similar solutions, the Allgress patented technology permits customers to derive quicker-time-to-value without an army of consultants or the need for other applications. For additional information, please visit us at http://www.allgress.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About HOSTING

HOSTING delivers secure, compliant managed cloud services and open technologies that empower organizations to transform their businesses and lead their industries. We provide customers with unmatched security, support and compliance expertise across a broad portfolio of solutions including public cloud, private cloud, hybrid IT and dedicated environments.

HOSTING set the bar in introducing a complete unified cloud solution on the AWS and Azure cloud platforms. The HOSTING Unified Cloud™ delivers customers unprecedented flexibility to develop, run and manage custom applications in the cloud without the burden of vendor lock-in.

Visit HOSTING.com and HOSTINGUnifiedCloud.com for more information.