Plastic Surgery Associates’ Founder Named As a Top Doctor For 2017

Plastic Surgery Associates is proud to report that founding surgeon, Francisco Canales, MD, has been named as a Top Doctor for 2017. Each year, research and information firm, Castle Connolly, releases their list of the most notable and trusted physicians across the country. First winning the title in 2015, this marks the 3rd time that Dr. Canales has been recognized by Castle Connolly.

One of the most coveted physician recognitions, Castle Connolly’s Top Doctor award started in 1991 as a tool to help prospective patients. The process is open to all MDs and DOs across the United States. Doctors are nominated by their peers and fellow physicians throughout the year.

Winning doctors are chosen by Castle Connolly’s elite, physician-based team, which meticulously investigates each nominee's background, contribution to patient care, continuing education, performance ratings and any disciplinary actions. While thousands may be nominated, only about 5% of the doctors are selected as a Top Doctor winner.

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.'s President and CEO John Connolly, MD, explains the theory behind the highly selective Top Doctor award, "Our goal is to make it easier for an average person to find the right doctor for them, in what can be an overwhelming process, at a difficult time in a person's life.” Dr. Connolly then continues, “(Therefore) only a small percent of physicians are selected to be Castle Connolly Top Doctors.”

Dr. Canales’ unmatched background, extensive training and years of surgical experience all play a role in his fourth win as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors at Harvard College, Dr. Canales went on to complete his medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine. Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Canales is a member of the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

In 1992, Dr. Canales co-founded Plastic Surgery Associates with his wife, Heather Furnas, MD, also a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Drs. Canales and Furnas share the practice philosophy of “adding joy to our patients’ lives through genuine caring, generosity of spirit, and the quality of our work.” During their time away from the office, both Dr. Canales and Dr. Furnas volunteer their skill and experience helping to repair cleft lips and birth defects in children across Nicaragua, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Argentina and Kenya.

More information on the Top Doctor award process, as well as a complete list of Castle Connolly’s 2016 Top Doctors, can be found at http://www.castleconnolly.com. For additional details on the surgical and noninvasive procedures available from Dr. Canales, please contact Plastic Surgery Associates at 707.537.2111 or fill out the online Contact Us form.