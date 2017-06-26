Newly Renovated Guest Room | Best Western River North Hotel

Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“Providing our guests an incredible value that consists of affordable prices, competitive amenities, impeccable service and modern, clean, accommodations is the core of what we do at Best Western River North Hotel,” said Carin Levee, the hotel’s owner. “We’re thrilled that our customers recognize this through their reviews, which has allowed us to earn the Certificate of Excellence.”

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the right property at the right price.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

###

About Best Western River North Hotel

Best Western River North Hotel is in downtown Chicago, minutes to all major attractions and Michigan Avenue shopping. This downtown Chicago hotel offers 150 spacious guest rooms and suites that feature free Wifi. Hotel amenities include an indoor pool and sundeck, full service restaurant, bar and room service along with onsite parking at $25 per day. To learn more about Best Western River North Hotel visit their website at http://www.rivernorthhotel.com

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world’s largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants.