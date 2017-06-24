Vicon Appoints Fredrik Wallberg as Director of A&E Services

Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII: NYSE-MKT) (“Vicon”), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware and components, announced that Fredrik Wallberg is joining Vicon as the Company’s Director of A&E Services. Vicon has created this new position to further expand outreach, resources and training to the A&E and consultant community, with the goal of simplifying the tasks they face in specifying surveillance solutions for today’s complex security challenges. Mr. Wallberg joins a team with an already strong history of providing some of the best A&E services and tools in the industry.

Fredrik has over a decade of relevant security experience, including a previous role at Vicon during which he played an instrumental role in launching the company’s newest flagship products, Valerus VMS and VAX Access Control. Most recently he served as Director of Marketing for Government at SureID, where he was responsible for all business related to Federal and Enterprise DoD deployments. He has also worked for Milestone Systems.

“As a company, we are looking at every possible way in which we can deliver on our promise of a simplified customer experience, and are confident that Fred can help us do so within the important A&E channel,” said Bret McGowan, Vicon’s Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’re pleased to welcome him back to Vicon.”

Learn more about Vicon’s A&E Services at http://www.vicon-security.com/ae-partner/.

About Vicon Industries, Inc.: Vicon Industries, a designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware and components, delivers security solutions that simplify all aspects of the customer experience, including system deployment, management and operation. Vicon and its leading-edge systems are trusted by a customer base that spans the globe, representing every type of industry. For more information about Vicon, please visit: http://www.vicon-security.com. Vicon…Simple Solutions for a Complex World.