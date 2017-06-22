United Benefit Advisors Welcomes New Partner Firm Whipple & Company

United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, is pleased to welcome Whipple & Company as its newest Partner Firm. Headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida, Whipple & Company was founded on the clear purpose of balancing their clients’ risk while tailoring optimized benefit packages that strengthen the relationship between employer and employee.

“We are very excited to be a UBA Partner Firm,” says Melissa Whipple, GBA, President at Whipple & Company. “The collaboration with elite agents and agencies across the country along with access to sophisticated tools and services is priceless. This partnership will allow us to continue to provide our clients with the high touch service of a boutique agency that they have become accustomed to, while having the breadth and depth of a large national firm. It is critical that we continue to better Whipple & Company, so we can in turn better our clients.”

Beginning with outside the box thinking, Whipple & Company has the right aptitude, experience, and skill to be the perfect insurance partner. Their dedicated and knowledgeable group of effective negotiators and creative thinkers are always focused on their client’s unique requirements.

Scott Deru, UBA Chairman of the Board says, “Whipple & Company is an excellent addition to UBA and to our presence in the state of Florida. Their corporate philosophy of strengthening relationships perfectly matches the philosophies of UBA’s other Partner Firms. I look forward to their collaboration and thought leadership with our Partners so that we can all grow in this ever-changing landscape of insurance.”

As the newest Partner Firm of UBA, Whipple & Company joins a network of employee benefits advisory firms that serve employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. As a combined group, UBA’s annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top five employee benefit advisory organizations in the U.S.

ABOUT Whipple & Company

Whipple & Company is based on the clear purpose of solving a significant problem every client faces – the need to reduce expenses while maintaining an optimal employee benefits package to recruit and retain top talent. We accomplish this by adhering to our core set of principles. You focus on what you do best, and let us do the same, supporting all of your employee benefits needs. For more information, visit http://www.whippleco.com.

ABOUT United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.

