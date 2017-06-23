The new partnership provides AMA with additional insight into the post-secondary world, input on designing the new challenges, and all at a reasonable cost allowing greater participation.

The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), the nation’s leading voice for model aircraft flying hobbyists, and the University Aviation Association (UAA), the unifying voice for collegiate aviation education, are launching a joint UAS program for college students. The UAS4STEM Collegiate Challenge will encourage teamwork, competition, and success through a STEM-based education platform.

Much like the program currently available to high schools, the UAS4STEM Collegiate Challenge will provide university student teams access to training, insurance, licensing, and equipment for the competition.

"Following the success of UAS4STEM with High School students across the country, it only makes sense to add a collegiate challenge,” said director of education for the AMA, Bill Pritchett. “Our new partnership with UAA will provide the AMA additional insight into the post-secondary world, input on designing the new challenges, and all at a reasonable cost allowing greater participation."

Teams will be required to complete an online curriculum to ensure that all students have learned about multirotor safety and the National Airspace System (NAS).

Competitions will be held in spring 2018 at regional flying locations and hosted by AMA’s University Model Aviation Students Clubs (UMASC). Program registration fees include licenses for each student, a Quadzilla quadcopter kit, all necessary support equipment (except a laptop computer), the online curriculum, an online instructional video series, AMA membership for students, and competition entry fees.

For additional information, visit http://uas4stem.org/.

Contacts: billp(at)modelaircraft.org, Bill Pritchett, director of education, AMA or

rwallace(at)polk.edu, Ryan Wallace, UAA