Busca Corp., a pioneering digital entertainment company and the leading video game content provider for Spanish-speaking audiences in Latin America, proudly announced today that it has won the Red Herring Top 100 North America 2017 award.

Busca Corp. is the first Mexican company ever to win the prestigious annual award, which recognizes the most dynamic and visionary technology companies in North America across a variety of criteria, including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Thousands of nominees were judged by a panel of industry experts, insiders and journalists, and winners were celebrated on June 14, 2017 at a special awards ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel.

“2017’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Red Herring’s chairman Alex Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.”

Continued Vieux: “What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors. Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Busca Corp. embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Busca Corp. should be proud of its achievement — the competition was incredibly strong.”

“We are proud and grateful to win this award, which represents a major milestone in our company’s history, and also shines a spotlight on the exciting technology-led innovation that is happening across the Latin American marketplace,” commented Busca Corp.’s CEO Ramon Toledo. “Our team is relentlessly focused on delivering value to our users and results to our partners, and this recognition inspires us to raise the bar even higher.”

Previous Red Herring Top 100 winners include Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube.

For a complete list of this year’s winners, visit http://www.redherring.com/2017-rhna-winners.

About Busca Corp.

Busca Corp. (http://www.buscacorp.com/) is a digital entertainment network in Mexico, Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market. The company has offices in La Jolla, California; Tijuana and Mexico City, Mexico; Santiago, Chile; and Bogota, Colombia. Busca Corp. is a culturally rich and diverse corporation, with over 72 employees dedicated to niche markets around the world, and to leveraging partnerships with leading firms, including Yahoo, Sony, CBS, and FANDANGO. Their primary properties include http://www.Levelup.com, http://www.Qore.com, http://www.Metatube.com, http://www.SanDiegoRed.com, http://www.Tarreo.com, http://www.Tomatazos.com.