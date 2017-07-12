Education technology company, Learning.com, today announced its new Adaptive Keyboarding app is the winner of a “Tech & Learning” magazine ISTE 2017 Best of Show award.

For the fourth consecutive year, “Tech & Learning” honored distinguished products at ISTE. The winners were selected from products showcased at ISTE 2017 in San Antonio by an anonymous panel of educator judges. The judges evaluated areas such as quality and effectiveness, ease of use and creative use of solutions to select the technologies that they believe will have the most impact in the classroom and deserve to be named Best of Show.

“While students today may be experts at tapping and swiping, many lack proficiency in the important skill of keyboarding. Our Adaptive Keyboarding app, with the most sophisticated adaptive learning engine of any keyboarding product currently available, addresses this critical issue,” said Learning.com CEO, Keith Oelrich. “The finest education technology solutions on the market were showcased at ISTE 2017 which makes this recognition an exceptional honor.”

Adaptive Keyboarding features a modern, gamified user-interface and provides keystroke analysis that generates individualized instruction and identifies keys that pose problems for students. It allows teachers to set target accuracy and word-per-minute (WPM) goals for the entire class or individual students. Beyond games or rote practice drills, Adaptive Keyboarding provides direct instruction on proper keyboarding technique, giving students a solid foundation in this vital digital literacy skill.

Teacher dashboards provide snapshots of class and student performance data including accuracy and WPM growth over time, time spent on keyboarding practice and accuracy by key. Teachers can run class or individual student reports to identify trends to adjust instruction accordingly. Students also have a dashboard they can review to take an active role in their learning.

Adaptive Keyboarding will be featured in the August 2017 issue of “Tech & Learning” magazine.

About Tech & Learning

For over 35 years, “Tech & Learning” has been – and continues to be – the leading resource for K-12 leaders. Its publications, websites and events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to educators who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. “Tech & Learning” delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology.

About Learning.com

Founded in 1999, Learning.com currently partners with one in six school districts and serves five million students nationwide. Learning.com provides K-12 solutions to help students, teachers, and schools excel in a digital world. Districts equip their students with the technology and 21st century skills needed for success on online assessments, college, and the workforce using Learning.com’s digital literacy solutions. Learning.com’s digital content tools help districts build and share custom digital curriculum helping them meet their instructional goals, facilitate personalized learning, and address budget challenges. Through implementation services and professional development, Learning.com serves educators as they integrate technology and digital content into instruction.