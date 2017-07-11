Indicia for Care Coordination’s built-in logic enables providers to complete disease-specific assessments and care plans very quickly, and all of the providers involved in a patient’s care journey will have the right information.

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network and a leading provider of informed care strategies, has launched Indicia for Care Coordination. Powered by MCG’s Transitions of Care and Chronic Care guidelines, the tool allows providers to conduct assessments quickly and easily share the patient’s plan of care to effectively close care gaps.

Providers can take on risk-bearing contracts with confidence, as Indicia for Care Coordination puts informed care strategies in care navigators’ hands to manage transitions and ongoing chronic care of even the most complex patient populations.

The interactive, evidence-based assessment tool allows providers to conduct consistent patient assessments. The content is customizable and it addresses transitions from admission to discharge, and supports effective, personalized self-care for disease management. Building care plans is quick because the tool highlights patient-specific problems, and suggests relevant disease-specific goals and interventions. Also, goals can be quickly prioritized with drag-and-drop functionality. Best of all, the patient’s plan of care can be shared with providers across the care journey to ensure the right care is delivered.

NorthShore University HealthSystem was the first MCG customer to implement Indicia for Care Coordination and they saw immediate results. Jennifer Kosturik, Manager, Ambulatory Case Management, says “It used to take us an hour to complete a paper assessment. Now, we can quickly choose which assessments we need and the whole process takes half the time.”

“MCG is proud to offer a solution for a need that hadn’t been met in the market until now,” says Jon Shreve, President of MCG. “Indicia for Care Coordination’s built-in logic enables providers to complete disease-specific assessments and care plans very quickly, and all of the providers involved in a patient’s care journey will have the right information.”

ABOUT MCG HEALTH

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move patients toward health. MCG’s transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. For more information visit mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.

ABOUT HEARST HEALTH

The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MedHOK, Hearst Health International, Hearst Health Ventures and the Hearst Health Innovation Lab (http://www.hearsthealth.com). The mission of the Hearst Health network is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from the Hearst Health network reaches 84 percent of discharged patients, 177 million insured individuals, 60 million home health visits, and 3.1 billion dispensed prescriptions.

