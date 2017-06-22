FODI Made of polypropylene fibre, the texture is much stronger than the one of a normal paper, it is water and stain resistant, and can even withstand up to 120 degree Celsius.

The FODI team launched their Kickstarter campaign today and is looking to raise a total of $10,000 CAD to bring the innovative origami stand to life. The stand is multi-dimensional, has a strong structure, and can transform into a flat piece of paper for mobility.

The perfect solution to bad posture when using electronic devices in the office, FODI origami stands make a statement while only weighing 40 grams. While most stands are heavy and hard to store, FODI is light, and travels easily. FODI is able to hold a variety of electronic devices. FODI can hold tablets, phones, and laptops all on it’s small and sturdy frame.

The accessory not only supports electronic devices, but also the earth. FODI is made of environmentally-friendly fibre paper and is water and stain resistant. It can be used in the home, office, outdoors, or even at a coffee shop.

“Unlike ordinary paper, our patented fibre paper offers multiple advantages,” said Kiho Satoshi, founder of FODI. “Made of polypropylene fibre, the texture is much stronger than the one of a normal paper, it is water and stain resistant, and can even withstand up to 120 degree Celsius.”

New technological devices, while extremely convenient, can lead to slouched posture, neck and back pain, and a bad viewing angle for users. With the integration of FODI, users can view their devices at an optimal angle, maintain healthy posture, and relax. It is not only good for its user’s health, but can also reduce the risk of devices overheating by providing natural convection of air flow.

Early adopters can purchase FODI origami stands in six different patterns on Kickstarter for $14 CAD, which is 50% less than the market retail value. For more information about FODI stands, visit bit.ly/FodiKS.

ABOUT FODI

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, FODI offers a new line of high-quality, water/stain resistant, origami multi-purpose stands with a sturdy, stylish look and unique design. FODI designer, Kade Chen, is a professional origami artist and product designer who has been recognized for his work on several occasions. For more information, visit bit.ly/FodiKS.