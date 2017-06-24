Dental365 Opens New Location in Suffolk County, New York

Dental365 Logo I am thrilled to have Dr. Mehlman and his staff join the Dental365 family. We look forward to providing high-quality, affordable dentistry to the community seven days a week, three hundred sixty-five days a year.

Dr. Mitchell Mehlman and his staff have now joined the Dental365 family. Located at 217 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, Dental365 offers patients high-quality and affordable routine and emergency dental care. Dental365 is also open evenings and weekends so that visits to the dentist fit into their patients’ busy lifestyles. Dental365 also gladly work with most insurance plans.

Led by Dr. Mehlman, the office provides a storefront walk-in experience with state-of-the-art equipment and the latest technology with patient comfort being at the center of the office design. As an added benefit, patients are able to visit the Centereach location or any other Dental365 location seamlessly.

Dr. Mehlman has been a key dental leader in the Ronkonkoma area for the past two decades. Dr. Mehlman graduated from Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery in 1989. Thereafter, he was granted and completed a general practice residency at Lutheran Medical Center. Dr. Mehlman is a member of the Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, and the American Academy of Implantology. He has almost 30 years of experience and has been in his Ronkonkoma practice for over 20 years using state-of-the-art equipment in all facets of dentistry, including cosmetic, family, and general dentistry.

Dr. Scott Asnis, founder and CEO of Dental365, started the network of offices as one of the country’s first high-quality, affordable dental offices offering routine and walk-in emergency dental care 7 days a week. In addition to providing general and emergency dental services, Dental365 has specialists in-house that are available to provide excellent care to their patients’ unique dental needs.

Dr. Asnis comments on Dental365 opening in Ronkonkoma: “I am thrilled to have Dr. Mehlman and his staff join the Dental365 family. We look forward to providing high-quality, affordable dentistry to the community seven days a week, three hundred sixty-five days a year.”

Dental365’s goal is to service the communities they are in with the latest technology in oral healthcare and wellness. As an added convenience, their brand new, inviting offices focus on all areas of dentistry, so patients never have to go elsewhere for dental treatment. Dental365 accepts walk-ins with little or no waiting time for adults and children and offers everything from emergency extractions to routine exams, including cosmetic restorations and implants, periodontal procedures and Invisalign all in a state-of-the-art, beautiful environment where your comfort is a top priority. For more information about Dental365 or to schedule an appointment call 631-588-4860 or visit GoDental365.com.