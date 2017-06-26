Nothing Short of Greatness with Aquatics at University of Minnesota

As the school year comes to end, ice hockey nears its end, football once again reigns. The 2017 Spring Football Season is in full swing, and teams including players from the University of Minnesota are gearing up for challenging play. However, for the Golden Gophers, it’s going to be the last year without an onsite advanced facility that includes hydrotherapy products. Thanks to intense fundraising and critical knowledge of aquatic therapy’s value, this top-league school is embarking on an exciting project known as the Athletes Village.

The University of Minnesota’s Athletes Village is set to include spaces for student athletes from across the educational institute’s rosters. Football players, basketballers, cross country and track and field athletes will have homes where they can not only train, but get incredible recuperation and rehab offerings without leaving campus.

Currently, aquatics plays a huge role for the Gophers’ hockey team. Jeff Winslow, their men’s ice hockey Associate Athletic Trainer, has been a fan of the teams since he was young. Now, he works with his players to keep them in tiptop shape for practices and play throughout the year. One of the attributes his center has is HydroWorx Polar Plunge and ThermalPlunge pools. These products are available within their renovated hockey-focused facility and are utilized daily by players for a variety of purposes.

“Several players come in before practice as part of our warming-up protocol; they really enjoy getting their extremities into the tubs and using the jet massage hoses to warm up whatever body parts they feel need work,” Winslow explains. “After practice, [about] half the team gets into the cold tub… they love using the tubs for recovery, aside from injury, on the weekends, especially! We play games on Friday and Saturday; Sunday is reserved for treatments.”

After seeing how the HydroWorx hydrotherapy Plunge units and the 750i Series have been a key component in keeping hockey players fresh and healthy, the University is investing in a HydroWorx 2000 Series pool for the Athletes Village. The HydroWorx 2000 is equipped with a full moveable underwater treadmill floor, resistance jets, support bars and massage capabilities. Although the HydroWorx 2000 will be primarily used by the Gophers’ football program, it’s going to be available for physical and athletic therapy.

Notes Winslow, “I plan on using it [the HydroWorx 2000] when I have rehab projects. The fact that you can adjust the weight load, combined with the buoyancy is going to provide great middle ground when trying to help someone back from an injury or extremity surgery.”

Scheduled for ribbon cutting in early 2018, Athletes Village should be just in time for another season of Spring Football.

Since the late 1990s, HydroWorx has manufactured aquatic therapy products with integrated underwater treadmills to enable rehabilitation professionals to more effectively offer their patients the opportunity to increase range of motion, decrease risk of falls and joint stress, and remain motivated through the rehab process.

