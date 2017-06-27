A 3Pillar team working on an affinity estimation session in our Integrity Conference Room earlier in 2017. A key priority for us is to be the employer of choice within the digital sector, and winning this award for the third year in a row shows that our commitment to being a destination for great talent is paying off.

3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative software products, has been named to the Washington Post’s Top Workplaces list for 2017. The list recognizes the companies in the greater Washington area that foster the best workplace environments for employees, and it is the third straight year 3Pillar has been named to the list.

"It's always an honor to be included on the Washington Post's Top Workplaces list again," said 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf. "A key priority for us is to be the employer of choice within the digital sector, and winning this award for the third year in a row shows that our commitment to being a destination for great talent is paying off."

Over 300 employers and 54,000 employees were surveyed to compile the data for the list, and employees were asked to judge how they view their jobs, their leadership, and the health of their organizations.

3Pillar strives to stand out by focusing on creating an inviting, collaborative culture across offices in the United States, Romania, and India. 3Pillar also offers attractive benefits to employees, including flexible work schedules, matching 401K contributions, and robust health benefits.

The Top Workplaces lists are determined solely on employee feedback. The employee survey is conducted by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement. The Washington Post published the complete list of Top Workplaces on June 16th. For more information on how the companies were chosen, please read the Washington Post article detailing the selection process. For more information on WorkplaceDynamics, please visit their official website at https://www.workplacedynamics.com/.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds innovative, revenue-generating software products, enabling businesses to quickly turn ideas into value. 3Pillar balances business-minded thinking with engineering expertise in disruptive technologies, such as mobile, cloud, and big data, to develop products that meet real business needs. To date, 3Pillar’s products have driven over $1 billion in revenue for industry leaders like CARFAX, PBS, and numerous others. Over the course of a decade spent helping clients build industry-leading software products, 3Pillar clients have been acquired for more than $7 billion combined. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.3PillarGlobal.com. For job opportunities, please visit http://careers.3PillarGlobal.com.