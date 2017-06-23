AssuredPartners Hires Carl Swan as Agency President

“AssuredPartners is deeply committed to providing industry leading insurance products and services and adding Carl’s experience and talent will greatly help us in our ongoing efforts of growth and excellence.” said Mike Paschke.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the return of Carl Swan to head up Alliance Insurance Group as President. In this role, Carl will be responsible for all aspects of Alliance’s management and operations, as well as assisting in continued future growth in the region.

Carl brings his vast experience in risk management and insurance placement to AssuredPartners. His leadership will enable the Alliance team to continue as a first class insurance, risk management and service platform.

“I am excited about this new chapter in my career and am very proud to return to an agency that is laser- focused on providing our clients first-class products and services.” said Swan. “AssuredPartners is a known national leader and I’m humbled and blessed by this opportunity to lead such an all-star team of professionals and to serve the Alliance clients, staff and other key relationships in this new role.”

“AssuredPartners is deeply committed to providing industry leading insurance products and services and adding Carl’s experience and talent will greatly help us in our ongoing efforts of growth and excellence.” said Mike Paschke, Regional President of Assured Partners. “Carl will work to lead and support our objectives and execution of strategic service and growth initiatives for the Alliance platform. We are looking forward to adding the aptitude of Carl’s experience to our organization as we welcome him back in this key leadership role.”

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $865 million in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States* with over 190 offices in 30 states, Canada and London. Since 2011, AssuredPartners has acquired more than 170 insurance agencies. For more information, please contact Dean Curtis, CFO, at 407.708.0031 or dcurtis(at)assuredptr(dot)com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

*As ranked by Business Insurance in the July 18, 2016 edition, featuring the “100 largest brokers of U.S. business.”