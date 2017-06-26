BlueSnap Helps Merchants Sell More In Europe with SEPA

Powered Buy Platform We believe in saving our merchants time and money, which is why we built our platform to offer merchants the ability to accept payments for invoices, online checkout and marketplaces with the popular payment types, like SEPA Direct Debit.

BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, today announces the availability of SEPA Direct Debit to give merchants even more ways to reach shoppers in Europe. SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) Direct Debit is a popular European payment method that makes cross-border shopping easy. SEPA Direct Debit payments allow customers to make cashless payments in euros across country borders for online checkout, invoice payments and marketplaces.

BlueSnap’s platform is designed for frictionless payment experiences and merchants that implement SEPA Direct Debit can expect to see higher conversions. Using the platform, BlueSnap merchants will be able to offer shoppers in 21 countries the option of paying with SEPA Direct Debit. SEPA is preferred by 45% of shoppers in Europe and is most heavily used by shoppers in Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy. With 500 million potential users (2x the number of European credit cards currently in use), the addition of SEPA Direct Debit payments to payment options will increase sales and boost conversion rates. Merchants who are interested in using SEPA Direct Debit with BlueSnap’s Powered Buy Platform can learn more, at https://home.bluesnap.com/features-tools/global-payments/europe/

SEPA is one of many European payment methods supported by BlueSnap—their offerings include iDeal, Sofort, and GiroPay, as well as WebMoney, bank transfers, and digital wallets like Apple Pay, Visa Checkout and Masterpass.



“Global eCommerce is growing quickly. We believe in saving our merchants time and money, which is why we built our platform to offer merchants the ability to accept payments for invoices, online checkout and marketplaces with the popular payment types, like SEPA Direct Debit,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO BlueSnap.

The Powered Buy Platform gives merchants the ease of integration of a flexible, consolidated API enhanced with the power of the industry’s leading global acquiring bank network. Built into this feature-rich platform are all the payment technologies a merchant needs to sell globally.

