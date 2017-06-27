3525 University Ave, Next to Starbucks & Bliss Flow Yoga

Capitol Physical Therapy is proud to announce the anticipated opening of its newest clinic on University Ave in Madison, WI in early August 2017. The clinic can be found at 3525 University Avenue, next to Starbucks and Bliss Flow Yoga and offers early morning and later afternoon appointments.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to further spread evidence-based physical therapy into Downtown Madison. This space will allow us to expand on the exceptional care and service we strive to provide and we look forward to being able to accommodate a greater number of Madison residents,” says Dr. Sarah Stineman, PT, DPT, OCS, Madison-University Ave Clinic Director.

Services provided from the Madison-University Ave clinic’s new location will include orthopedics, women’s health, pelvic PT, seniors, oncology PT, and injured workers.

The new clinic is the 5th location for Capitol Physical Therapy, continuing the growth of a company that is a prominent leader in the physical therapy industry. This location joins other locations in Verona, Mount Horeb, Madison, Sun Prairie & soon to be Waunakee.

For more information about the new clinic, as well as a full list of Capitol Physical Therapy’s services and offerings, please visit capitolphysicaltherapy.com. To book an appointment with one of Madison-University Ave’s experts in musculoskeletal care, please call 608-848-6628.

About Capitol PT:

Since 2004, Capitol Physical Therapy has been delivering patient focused therapy to the Dane County area, and they are now touching lives each day in Verona, Mount Horeb, Madison, and Sun Prairie. Patients continue to experience the same unparalleled customer service and outstanding results they received when the doors opened. Capitol Physical Therapy remains committed to providing ‘expert care without the wait’. For more information, please visit http://www.capitolphysicaltherapy.com. You can also find Capitol PT on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.