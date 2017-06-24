L to R: Kay Emigh, Dr. Edward Smith and PATS President Guy Sanchiloi The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers’ Society, Inc. is a progressive organization of licensed healthcare professionals who work under the direction of a licensed physician.

The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers’ Society’s (PATS) Annual Conference was held in Erie, PA at the Sheraton Erie Bayfront and Erie Convention Center on June 8-10. The weekend consisted of many educational presentations, a hands-on evidence based medicine experience, exhibits, a student quiz bowl, award and scholarship presentations, and professional networking.

On Friday June 9th, PATS hosted the annual Awards Banquet where several professionals and athletic training students were recognized with awards. Two PATS members received the PATS Distinguished Merit Award and two members were awarded the PATS Service Awards. The PATS Honorary Team Physician Award was presented to three team physicians. Further, five athletic training students received scholarship awards.

The PATS Team Physician Honorary Membership Award is an award presented to honor those individuals that have served as a team physician for 10 or more years in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The recipients also have proven themselves to be of immeasurable value while working alongside athletic trainers in caring for Pennsylvania’s athletes. The 2017 recipients of this award were Thomas Fessler, MD (Edinboro University), Tanya Hagan, MD (Robert Morris/Pittsburgh Passion/Mt. Lebanon High School) and Edward Smith, MD (Grove City College).

The PATS Service Award is an award created by the PATS, Inc. Board of Directors to recognize and honor those individuals deserving for their dedication, loyalty and service to PATS. All honorees have made contributions that have greatly affected the members of PATS. In addition, the recipient must have demonstrated direct and/or indirect service to PATS for a period of at least five years. This award was presented to Jason Erlandson MS, LAT, ATC (Lock Haven University) and David Marchetti, MS, LAT, ATC (King’s College).

The PATS Distinguished Merit Award is an award created by the PATS, Inc. Board of Directors to honor those individuals who have demonstrated exemplary professional practice achievement in their respective employment setting. The recipients of this award are recognized for their excellence in their primary fields of the practice and positive influence on the patients, athletes, students, administrators and organizations they provide service for in their role as a professional employee. This year the Distinguished Merit Award was presented to Yvette Ingram, PhD, LAT, ATC (Lock Haven University) and James McCrossin, MS, LAT, ATC, PES (Philadelphia Flyers)

Five PATS Student Scholarships went to; Joseph Beck (East Stroudsburg University) – the Richard M. Burkholder Scholarship, Brandon Green (East Stroudsburg University) – the NATA District II Joe Iezzi Scholarship, Kylee Proudfit (Slippery Rock University) – the Cecilia Yost Scholarship, Devon Stroup (West Chester University) –the Phillip B. Donley Scholarship and Joey Twaddell (Messiah College) –the Otho Davis (formerly PATS, Inc) Scholarship.

On Thursday June 8th, the 11th Annual PATS Quiz Bowl, a Jeopardy-style athletic training knowledge game, was hosted by Greg Janik. The competition was intense between athletic training students from nine curriculum programs from throughout the state. The contest came down to the final question and victory was captured by Temple University.

Next year’s symposium will be held on June 7-9, 2018 at the Holiday Inn Harrisburg/Hershey in Grantville, PA.

For more information regarding this topic of to schedule an interview with PATS President Gaetano Sanchioli, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, (president(at)gopats.org) please contact Linda Mazzoli, MS, LAT, ATC, PATS Executive director at patsexecutivedirector(at)gopats.org.

