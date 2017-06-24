For anyone not intimately involved in real estate on a large scale, it can be difficult to imagine how significant it is. However, many professionals see the changes that the real estate industry is responsible for as they watch their hometowns transform over the course of decades. However, there is much more to this landscape-altering business than just altering the size of towns.

In 2008, homeowners felt the massive impact that real estate can have on an entire civilization as they watched the housing bubble burst, leaving millions of people out of a home, out of work, and destitute. Since then, many consumers have been forced to undergo a massive revision process as people who had been in the workforce for years suddenly had to master new skills on the fly.

In a new segment, "Informed" with host Rob Lowe will discuss the biggest open secret in the real estate business; the cycle of cost and demand, which has been repeating itself for over 200 years. Real estate agents and developers who master their trade understand the cycle very well and provide their input in this informative piece. It enables them to navigate in otherwise mysterious markets in ways that might leave some contemporaries baffled.

The program will also touch on the epidemic of high-risk loans which made the recession so much worse than it otherwise may have been.

Informed is an independent television broadcast distributed to Public Television Stations and PBS Member stations across the country.